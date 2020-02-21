While the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip might be the Samsung phones on everyone's mind right now, it's also a great time to save big on one of the company's previous models. Right now, you can pick up an unlocked Galaxy S10 from Amazon in black for only $549.99 — a savings of ~$200 when compared to the phone's most recent pricing.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 features a 6.1" AMOLED display with a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. As for the rest of the spec sheet, this unlocked US model includes a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with the option of microSD expansion, a trio of rear cameras, a 10MP front camera, and a 3,400mAh battery. The Galaxy S10 also includes wireless power-sharing capabilities and an IP68 rating, which should protect the phone in up to 5 feet of water for up to half an hour.

If this latest deal has piqued your interest, you may want to act fast as this deal could expire soon if Samsung's inventory allotment happens to run out. This sale should be appealing to those who don't need the absolute newest model and want the flexibility to use this device on their carrier of choice. Follow the link below to pick one up at one of the lowest prices we've seen yet.