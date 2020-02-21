GeForce Now's promise of being able to stream all your existing PC games isn't quite panning out. Activision Blizzard pulled all its games from GeForce Now shortly after the service left beta status, saying it wants to negotiate new terms with Nvidia, and now Bethesda Softworks has done the same.

Bethesda owns many popular game franchises, including Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Rage, Doom, Wolfenstein, and Prey. The only title that will continue to be available is Wolfenstein: Youngblood, but Nvidia didn't specify exactly why.

Neither company has confirmed the exact reason for the removals, but it's likely to be a licensing dispute. Now that GeForce Now is a paid product, publishers are eager to renegotiate access to their titles and receive a cut of the service's profits. "Some publishers may choose to remove games before the trial period ends," the company wrote in a blog post just yesterday. "As the transition period comes to completion, game removals should be few and far between, with new games added to GeForce NOW each week."

Meanwhile, Google Stadia still has the few Bethesda titles it already offered, including Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Rage 2. The Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal are scheduled to launch on Stadia later this year.