Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, and so it's time again to pore through the latest app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Not only are there a plethora of interactive Dr. Seuss books on sale today, the Twitter client Fenix 2 is on sale for half off, and Wahler Digital's fantastic puzzlers from the SiNKR series are also available today for half off. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 28 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Booksonic - Audiobook Streamer $3.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- BabyBook - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Peppa Pig: Golden Boots $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Tunn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Human Heroes Einstein On Time $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Slayer Bizarre Shmup (digital space shooter) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fit Toon - Series 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- LeagueMon VIP - League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SCV Miner - Click & Idle Tycoon - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Games - Train your Brain! $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quaddro 2 - Intelligent game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Silent App Uninstaller $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- G-Stomper Producer $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Countdown Days Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Graphie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $15.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Green Eggs and Ham - Dr. Seuss $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- Hop on Pop - Dr. Seuss $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- Horton Hatches the Egg $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- Horton Hears a Who! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You? $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- Mulberry Street - Dr. Seuss $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- Oh, the Places You'll Go! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- The Cat in the Hat Comes Back $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- The Cat in the Hat - Dr. Seuss $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- The FOOT Book - Dr. Seuss -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
- The Sneetches - Dr. Seuss $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends ?
- There's a Wocket in My Pocket! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends ?
Games
- Among the Stars $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- SiNKR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SiNKR 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pick and place $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Dungeon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn English with Listening Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mini-Games Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- EMUI - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
