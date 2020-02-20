Samsung is on production overdrive right now as it aims to to meet demand for the Galaxy Z Flip while also launching its flagship Galaxy S20 series. Turns out, the company is going full throttle on everything tomorrow.

The company has confirmed that it will be replenishing stock of its new $1,380 foldable flip phone on Friday, February 21, the same day it will begin general sales of the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Initial online Z Flip inventory has sold out completely while retail units, if there are any left, number very few.

Also of note: pre-orders for the Thom Browne Z Flip began on February 14 and were filled out over that weekend.