Samsung introduced the system-wide dark mode with its redesigned One UI much before Android and iOS came out with their own versions. The company improved its implementation with the second iteration of the software skin and simultaneously gave many of its apps a UI refresh to make them work well with the darker theme. Now Samsung Health joins the list as the latest app to get the dark mode treatment.

The Samsung Health app had already undergone a redesign to match One UI’s interface guidelines and elements, but it was still all white. Saving you some eye strain, the company has now flicked the switch in its first-party app, which picks up a darker background while the buttons and menu options use a shade of gray. The implementation seems well thought out with all the app areas uniformly covered with the new theme. SamMobile notes that the update also merges Leaders and Challenges into the Together tab, while Account and syncing now sits as a separate category.

If you have the dark mode already enabled on your Samsung phone, you won’t be required to take any additional steps for the Health app to make the switch. The feature went live with app version 6.9, which you can download both from the Play Store and APK Mirror.

Samsung Health Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Price: Free