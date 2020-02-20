Google is working to bring more than 100 additional games to Stadia this year, but not all of them are going to be big-budget AAA releases. Today, Google announced that Image & Form's SteamWorld games are making their way to Stadia in the near future — two of them for free for Pro subscribers.

The SteamWorld series, if you're not familiar, comprises a handful of largely disparate titles loosely connected by a robotic steampunk aesthetic. Dig and Dig 2 are Metroidvanias set in a western-style mining town; Quest is a medieval deck-building RPG; and Heist is real-time strategy with space pirates. They're all well-liked, holding high aggregate scores on Metacritic, and they're all coming to Stadia this year.

While flashy, technically-demanding games might be more impressive gets for Google's fledgling gaming service, it's good to see a wider variety of experiences on offer. We don't know exactly when the games will land (soon™), but SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest will be free Stadia Pro titles when they launch.