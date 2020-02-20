Despite a rushed launch and slow progress toward establishing itself as a viable gaming platform, Stadia just announced support for a bunch of new phones, including models from Samsung, Razer, and Asus. Now there's word that the relationship with Asus will continue growing with Stadia coming pre-installed on the ROG Phone III.

Asus, the OEM behind the popular gaming hardware brand ROG (Republic of Gamers) has been building gamer-oriented phones since 2018. Last year, we praised the ROG Phone II for its huge 6,000mAh battery and 120Hz AMOLED display.

Even though the Asus ROG Phone III hasn't been announced yet, an Asus spokesperson has confirmed to Android Police that its next mobile device will in fact come with the Stadia app installed. ROG Phone III owners will also receive three free months of Stadia Pro.

This partnership is a bit of a curious one, given that Stadia runs purely in the cloud. That means it doesn't need any of the extra gamer features that are typically built into Asus ROG phones, like 12GB of RAM or a 3D vapor chamber for improved cooling. However, since mobile gamers are the target audience for ROG devices, these owners will be more likely to want to try out Stadia's mobile chops.