One of the joys of listening to music is singing along, but if you don't want to make a fool of yourself or if you really want to understand what the artist is saying (or mumbling, humming, growling), you need to have quick access to lyrics. Spotify, one of the world's largest music streaming services, was still behind on this feature until now. The service is now slowly catching up and rolling out proper lyrics support to users.

Our tipster, Jandy, is on Spotify Beta 8.5.46.848, but the feature seems to be server-side enabled as our own Artem is using the same version but doesn't see lyrics. We had previously spotted these full lyrics in a small test in November, but a further rollout started last week, and now seems to be spreading fast over the last few hours. A quick Twitter search revealed dozens of reports from all over the world. There's even one mention of it showing up on desktop.

The full lyrics are provided by Musicxmatch, a service previously used by many to overlay lyrics on top of Spotify. They're not available on all songs, but you should see a "Lyrics" indicator in playlists before the artist's name to identify supported tracks. When you're playing a song, swiping up to reveal what used to be the rather pointless "Behind the Lyrics" shows the full lyrics instead. You can then expand to view them on the entire screen. Lyrics scroll with the music, to help you sing along.

Given the extent of this latest rollout, we're hoping it's a sign of the feature being slowly enabled for all users. Though we hope not everyone discovers them — how else would we get priceless misheard lyrics like "Sweet dreams are made of cheese," "See that girl, watch her scream, kicking the dancing queen," or my college friend's hilarious "Don't you know, Pompero, you got to Pompero?"