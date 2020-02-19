Google Assistant started with native support for basic smart home products like thermostats and lights, but has since expanded to dozens more from locks to vacuums, cameras, kitchen appliances, bedroom furniture, and bathroom equipment. With today's addition of chargers, Assistant has upped its tally to 60 different product types.

Google explains that this new ability is made for devices that can charge others (i.e. regular chargers) as well as those that can store energy (i.e. anything that uses a battery), and even the ones that can fill up then charge something else (i.e. batteries). The actions associated with this include starting or stopping a charge, asking about the current capacity (in percentage, miles, or seconds), and checking how much is left until something is fully charged.

The first obvious example is electric vehicles, but Google also cites vacuums (which have had this native action for a while) and smart locks (seems to be a new way to ask for the battery level). I wish Google would also implement this on its own Pixel line-up to let us control when our phone gets charged or not, despite being plugged in all the time, or more realistically to something like the Pixel Stand to turn it on/off.

This isn't the first time Google Assistant has supported EVs — eMotorWerks and SolarEdge's chargers were compatible in early 2019 — but until now, you had to "talk to" or "ask" the service to charge your car. It was a third-party Action on Google. By providing native support, Assistant is letting developers integrate their devices directly in the Google Home app and simplifying controls for users so they only need to say "Hey Google, charge my car," "is my car plugged in," or "how much time until my car is done charging?"