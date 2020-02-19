If you filed a claim in the lawsuit against Google for the 2016 Pixel's microphone woes, then you might want to check the mail today. Settlement checks have started to arrive in quantities up to $500, depending on your claim.

Reports first started to come in yesterday, with a handful of folks on Reddit and elsewhere that filed claims to be included in the agreed-upon settlement noting the checks had begun to arrive, and at least one of us here at AP that jumped into the class action has gotten theirs.

Quantities range from $20 to $500 according to the original details of the settlement, with a handful of reports indicating some folks are getting more — other circumstances like insurance claims can increase the payout.

If you hadn't already, it's now too late to jump on board the settlement train, but those of you that did may want to check the mailbox today. There could be a check waiting for you.