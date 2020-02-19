We're always on the lookout for what's to come with the future of Android, and if you're a developer, you may want to check out Android Studio right now. The Android R Preview SDK just appeared in the SDK Manager, meaning there's likely some new stuff to poke through.

As you can see from the screenshot above, Android R revision 1 is now in the list. The download size comes in at a fairly svelte 54.2MB and expands to 216.7MB when it's installed

Specifics of what's included in the new SDK are likely to come out shortly, but in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to begin downloading.