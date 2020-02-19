



Google promised over a year ago that the wireless version of Android Auto would work out-of-the-box on any Android 9.0+ phone, but that hasn't quite panned out. The only devices that have been able to use it are Google's own Pixel devices (plus the Nexus 5X and 6P), but that finally appears to be changing.

A Google support document was just updated to state that several Samsung Galaxy phones are now compatible with Android Auto Wireless, including the Galaxy S8/S8+, S9/S9+, and S10/S10+. The Galaxy Note 8, Note 9, and Note 10 are also compatible. In all cases, the phone has to be running Android 9 Pie or newer with (at least) version 4.7 of the Android Auto app.

Of course, you'll still need an Auto head unit (or a car) that supports the wireless mode, which can be fairly expensive. JVC just released two more options — the $500 KW-M855BW and the $600 KW-V950BW.