Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's the middle of the week, and while today is a slow day for sales, I'm still excited to share with everyone that Stardew Valley is currently available for $3 off. Seeing that the game just received a monumental update on Android, today's the day to pick it up. Of course, there are a few other standouts available in today's list, which I've highlighted in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Night Owl - Sleep Coach $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Manual Camera : DSLR Camera Professional (Procam) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Internet Optimizer Pro & Faster | No - Ads $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sheet Music Master - Learn to Read Sheet Music $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Brothers 3 The Saga Continue $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- College Days - Winter Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Braincup $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ball hole 3D - Best Relaxing hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BUMGINEER Clicker RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Colorzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mind Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baked - Dark Android Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Coloring Book+ $7.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Little Piano Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- [Substratum] K-Manager for K-Klock Pro Key $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Poster Maker, Carnival Flyers, Banner Maker Pro $21.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn React 16.9 [Pro] - ReactJs Tutorials & Guide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS12 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FitGain Pro: Gym Planner, Tracker & Weight Lifting $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FTP Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] - Python Offline $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- I'm learning to calculate $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baby Explorer $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Classic Fairy Tales for Kids $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quadris (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Night Terror - A plague unleashed $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mars Power Industries: Space Puzzle Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- DARK PIXEL - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 4 days
- MIUI LIMITLESS - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 4 days
- PAINTING - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 4 days
