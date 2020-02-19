Over the past few years, web browsers have started to change how permissions work, to curb bad behavior from websites. For example, most browsers now block auto-playing videos with audio entirely, while the request prompt for notifications might be hidden on Chrome soon. Android is apparently taking a cue from changes like these, as Android 11 now blocks apps from repeatedly asking for a given permission.

According to the developer documentation for Android 11, if an application asks for a permission twice and the user taps 'Deny' both times, the app will be blocked from asking for the permission again.

Android 11 discourages repeated requests for permissions in a specific permission group. If the user taps Deny twice for a specific permission during your app's lifetime of installation on a device, this action implies "don't ask again" for the corresponding permission group. The system also defines behavior for responding to actions that emulate a tap of the Deny option: If the user presses the back button to dismiss the permission dialog, this doesn't count as a "deny" action.

If the user is taken to system settings from your app using requestPermissions() and then presses the back button, this does count as a "deny" action.

The block will remain in place for as long as the app remains installed, though presumably you could still grant it the permission from Android's settings without reinstalling. There's no mention of the change being exclusive to apps targeting Android 11, so it seems like this will apply to all apps on the device.