It's quitting time and you want to be left alone to your own devices. Or, maybe just the one phone you've got in your hands, listen, I don't know what your life is like, okay? Anyways, if you're the type that likes to turn on Do Not Disturb mode every so often, you should know that each new version of Android tends to bring changes to that feature and Android 11 is no exception — we just wish it were more exciting.

Left: Do Not Disturb menu in Android 10 (courtesy Eduardo) Right: Do Not Disturb menu in Android 11

At first glance, the line-for-line feature placements have shifted around overall. DND Schedules — which let you program set times for when it is on — gets its own partition while the default duration and notification restriction items are pushed to the bottom. Notably, the menu header has moved below where it used to be.

The key changes here are the shift in how DND is targeted. Instead of talking about messaging mediums in general, subjects are divided into People, Apps, and Alerts & other interruptions.

For People, you can allow certain subsets of people to call you or, separately, allow them to text you. You can discriminate who can have this privilege from as loosely as allowing anyone down to your contact list or your starred contacts all the way to no one at all. On calls specifically, you can also allow repeat callers from your contacts list within a 15-minute period — this setting is automatically toggled off if you allow all calls.

In a way, this combines two of the options in the previous menu — Calls and SMS, MMS and messaging apps — into one menu.

Breaking away, you might say, from the old See all exceptions item, you'll see a list of excepted apps that can push notifications while you're in DND. You can use the built-in search function to add more as needed, though you'll have to do that for each app by accessing their app info page and hitting the Enable Do Not Disturb override toggle.

Finally, the miscellaneous elements which include system-generated sounds like alarms, reminders, and keyboard tapping to the media you play. Both audio and haptics will be muted for each event in DND.

Simple stuff and if you didn't know, now you know.