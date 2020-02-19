The first developer preview of Android 11 is finally out, and now that there are OTA images we can flash to devices, we're starting to discover more features than what Google mentioned in the official announcement. One of those hidden features is a scheduled mode for dark theme, something that was strangely missing from last year's Android 10 release.

While Android 10 implemented a full system dark theme, it was missing the ability to enable and disable the theme based on the time ⁠— though some OEMs like Samsung added their own. Third-party apps were created to fill the gap in functionality, but with Android 11, workarounds are no longer necessary.

The new theme toggle is available in the Settings app on Android 11.