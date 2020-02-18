Stadia Pro doesn't only let you collect free access to some video games, it also occasionally gives you deals on titles you have to buy additionally. At the moment, Google has two relatively recent games on offer, published in September last year: Borderlands 3's prices are slashed by 50 percent across all versions available on Stadia, starting at $30, while NBA 2K20 is going for $19.80, down from $60. The $80 Digital Deluxe and the $100 Legend Edition have also been reduced to $26.40 and $33, respectively.

The Borderlands 3 Stadia editions are currently still more expensive than comparable offers for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, but at least you get to keep the game even if you cancel Pro, and you don't need to spend money on additional hardware. As part of its latest patch, the Stadia version of the game has also finally reached feature parity with the PC and console releases. The NBA 2K20 deal is perfectly competitive with prices on other platforms, though.

To take advantage of the deal, head to Stadia's online store or the Store section in the streaming service's app. You also need to be the proud owner of the Stadia Founder's or Premiere Edition, as that's currently the only way to access the platform.