If you're like me, you may have already completely forgotten about the updated Pixel Buds that were announced back in October. Google's second attempt at wireless earbuds certainly looked like a major improvement at the time — the cable connecting the two buds are gone — but we were only left with a spring release date. Now the release is nearly upon us, according to a new product listing.

As spotted by our friends at 9to5Google, a product listing for the new Pixel Buds has appeared at B&H Photo. While you can pre-order the new Pixel Buds if you want, there's no concrete shipping date yet, only "Coming Soon."

The product listing doesn't have any details at all about the Pixel Buds besides the manufacturer SKU (GA01470-US) and the price tag of $179.00. Still, this means Google's new earbuds are likely not far off from release.