A great home security camera system should be easy to set up, strong enough to hold up against the elements, and capable of capturing HD footage even in the dead of night. Right now on Amazon, you can have all of these with this five-piece Arlo Pro 2 camera set with hub for an all-time-low price of $570.

This Arlo Pro 2 bundle is a completely wireless home security solution that can withstand both indoor and outdoor environments. Each camera features a 1080p lens, 2-way audio, and night vision to help you survey your home or yard on even the darkest of nights. The Arlo Pro 2 can even be controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands.

The Arlo Pro 2 has earned an average 4.1-star rating from 6,000+ customers on Amazon with more than half providing a full 5 stars. Many buyers cited easy installation and no subscription fees as some of the reasons they chose the Arlo Pro 2 over competitors.