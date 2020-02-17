TCL has managed to carve out a niche of its own in a crowded market by offering impressive TVs at affordable prices. While its products may not come with all the bells and whistles available on higher-end televisions, their low cost and built-in Roku functionality add up to an excellent first foray into 4K for many shoppers. Today, we bring you a deal from Amazon that can help you save about $50 off the most recent pricing on TCL's 55-inch 4K Roku TV — which will usually set you back about $530.

This particular model (last refreshed in 2018) includes up-to-date specs, including 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. You'll also find ample room for connecting devices with a headphone jack, optical out, ethernet, 3 HDMI ports, and a single USB connection. Support for both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa has been built-in, and the included remote supports voice controls.

As the smallest entry in this series, TCL's 55-inch display is an excellent entry point if you're looking to upgrade from 1080p to 4K. If you've got your heart set on either of the larger models, don't worry, they regularly go on sale as well.