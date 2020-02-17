Some things are just inevitable. The tides go in, the tides go out. Sunrise, sunset. Samsung releases a new phone, and it has a slightly better OLED than the last one. It's an inescapable truth, confirmed again thanks to DisplayMate. The new display king is, of course, the Galaxy Note 10+ S20 Ultra.

DisplayMate does in-depth testing of display technology and has regularly raved about Samsung's OLED tech. Each new Samsung flagship has been at the top of the heap in DisplayMate's testing, and the Note 10+ S20 Ultra is no different. It nailed 13 12 of performance records, some of which you might notice. For instance, the Note 10+ S20 Ultra has a peak brightness of 1,308 1,342 nits, a 25% 12% improvement over the Note 9 the Galaxy S10. Perhaps more importantly, the Note 10+ S20 Ultra also sets a record with 793 828 nits of full screen brightness. That will make the Note 10+ S20 Ultra even better for outdoor use.

The Note 10+ S20 Ultra also has the best absolute some of the best color accuracy DisplayMate has ever seen at 0.4 0.5 JCND. That's visually indistinguishable from perfect, but so were the last few Samsung phones. In vivid color modes (which is what most people will use), the Note 10+ S20 Ultra hits 113% 110% of DCI-P3 and 142% 139% of sRGB.