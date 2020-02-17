Hello again, and happy Monday. We're kicking off the third week of February with a diverse lineup of discounted products, including an assortment of Google Pixel phones, a buy-one-get-one-free Google Nest Hub bundle, wireless earbuds, and more. Check out the savings below...

If you need to charge your devices while on the go, the Aukey dual USB-C car charger is a steal at only $10. It features two USB-C ports with Power Delivery 3.0 that are cable of pushing up to 36W of power between two devices. To take advantage of this deal, make sure you select the $6 coupon before proceeding to checkout.

The Aukey B60 are a set of wireless earbuds that boast rich sound, a magnetic on/off mechanism, and 8 hours of playback on a single charge. When we reviewed these a year ago, we loved the B60's USB-C charging connection, comfortable fit, and their exceptionally affordable price. Today, you can get them for a measly $34 when you use the 15% on-screen coupon.

Why buy just one Google Nest Hub when you could have two? This deal from Best Buy lets you mix and match your choice of Nest Hubs in Charcoal or Chalk for the price of one device. Each Google Nest Hub features a compact 7" touch display, hands-free voice controls, and far-field voice recognition so that you can shout commands at a distance.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL, a pair of Google's most successful handsets to date and our 2019 phone of the year, is now on sale at B&H. These devices feature premium camera experiences, bloat-free versions of Android 10, and sufficient OLED displays, all crammed into ultra-affordable packages. This discount is only available for the Pixel 3a in Clearly White or Just Black, and the Pixel 3a XL in Just Black.

Another week, another Pixel 4 deal. This time, you can snag the XL version with 64 GB of storage for $639.99 when you use the coupon code TENOFFNOW. It is available in both Clearly White and Just Black. The seller does accept returns, and the phone comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.