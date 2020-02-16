You might have missed it, but just before the Galaxy S20 was announced last week, we flipped the switch on a new dark theme for the Android Police website. It's been in the works for a long time, and it works across several browsers and platforms (even in AMP), with manual controls to enable and disable it as you prefer. So, what do you think?

The new AP dark theme is primarily the result of AP's Corbin Davenport and behind-the-scenes developer Maciej Maćkowiak, and they've spent a good chunk of time making something we can be proud of. (Have you seen the dark theme note and warning tags? They're pretty hot.) And even if your browser doesn't have automatic dark theme support, you can manually enable our new theme with a single press of a button, at the top of any page.

The manual dark theme toggle on desktop (above) and mobile (below).

Right now, automatic settings should work in supported browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Safari on several different platforms, including our beloved Android. Automatic theme switching even works even on the AMP version of our site for supported browsers, so you should see the new theme just about everywhere you read us. (If it bugs out anywhere, please let us know.)

Now that you've had some time to settle into it, what do you think?

Do you like our new dark theme? Yes.

Yes. View Results