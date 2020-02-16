Welcome to the roundup of the newest Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the latest survival game in the Bendy series, a gorgeous narrative-based adventure game, and a unique music-driven arcade shooter. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of February 10th, 2020.

Boris and the Dark Survival

Android Police coverage: Boris and the Dark Survival is the latest horror game from the creators of Bendy in Nightmare Run

Boris and the Dark Survival is the third horror title in the Bendy series of mobile games. The first game was a stylish auto-runner, and the second was an enthralling survival game that played a lot like Alien: Isolation. Boris and the Dark Survival is actually very similar to the second title in the series (Bendy and the Ink Machine), but instead of exploring an abandoned cartoon studio in first-person, you'll now explore the studio from a birds-eye view. The goal remains the same, survive long enough to escape the grasp of the monstrous Ink Demon tracing your every step.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Little Misfortune

Android Police coverage: Little Misfortune is a beautiful adventure game that's finally made its way from PC to Android

Little Misfortune is a narrative-based adventure game where choices matter. A creepy atmosphere is indeed a part of the title's charm, which is why this isn't a game for children. The art is exceptional, the voice work is superb, and the story is worth experiencing. Honestly, this is one of the more polished choose your own adventures I've played on Android, and really, the only downside is that the title can be beaten in about 2-4 hours.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Beat Hazard 2

Android Police coverage: Beat Hazard 2 is out, eight years after the original music-powered dual-stick shooter

Many of our readers may not remember, but the original Beat Hazard Ultra was a fairly successful rhythm game that landed on the Play Store back in 2012. Well, it would seem the dev has been hard at work over the last eight years, and so a sequel just arrived on the Play Store this week. It's called Beat Hazard 2, and it's currently in early access for $3.99, which is supposedly half-off of what the retail price will be once the game is officially released. So if you'd like to check out the newest music-based shooter from an accomplished dev, Beat Hazard 2 is a great choice.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shadowgun War Games - Online PvP FPS

Android Police coverage: Shadowgun War Games shoots its way onto the Play Store, still feels like a beta

Shadowgun War Games had a rough start this week. Not only did it arrive late on release day, but its servers were also struggling to handle the player base, leaving many people to deal with random disconnections. Madfinger has promised that more servers will be rolling out soon to help with demand, but sadly the title's gameplay isn't all that great either, thanks to poor controls and overly-long matches. For an Overwatch clone, Madfinger didn't pay close enough attention to create enjoyable gameplay, which isn't unheard of in the mobile gaming world, but still disappointing all the same, especially once you see the prices attached to the title's two seasonal passes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

Pokémon HOME

Android Police coverage: Pokémon Home lets you share your Pokémon across multiple devices and games (Update: Out now, APK download)

Okay, you caught me, Pokémon HOME isn't actually a game, but it does tie into the vast majority of Pokémon games out there, so gamers are going to be the ones using it, which is why it's in today's roundup. Essentially this app is the replacement for Pokémon Bank so that fans can easily store their captured Pokémon in the cloud, but this comes at a cost. While those that choose to use the app for free will be able to store up to 35 Pokémon, those that are willing to pay the $3 monthly subscription will be able to store up to 6,000 Pokémon. Why a price is attached to what is clearly a small amount of online storage, I do not know, but I bet easy money pilfered from the pockets of children has a lot to do with it.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $15.99

WHO IS AWESOME

Who is Awesome is a mini-game collection wrapped up in pleasant 2D art. You'll start off by choosing your character from a selection of four that are sitting around a table, and then it's off to the races to compete in many different mini-games against the other 3 CPU characters sitting at your table. The goal is to win every game, and as you progress, you'll unlock new games to play against your table-bound foes.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Veritas

Veritas comes from Glitch Games, the creators of the Forever Lost adventure game trilogy, and as you would expect, Veritas is also an adventure game that plays similarly. Think Myst, but played in a different setting, and you're getting close the experience the first-person puzzles offer in this title. The art in the game is great, and the puzzles can be challenging, which sets this up one of the better adventure games available this week. So make sure you don't miss out.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Castle Ramble

Castle Ramble is an enjoyable 2D roguelike platformer from the developers of Unbroken Soul, a solid action-platformer in its own right. In this release, you're tasked with recovering your castle from evil pigs, and there are over 30 weapons to collect, tons of useful objects to utilize, not to mention, daily quests and rewards for those that require fresh content constantly. Best of all, this is all offered for free, and there are no in-app purchases in the title, just advertisements, so you know exactly what you are getting when you install this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

LetterPop - Best of Free Word Search Puzzle Games

LetterPop is the latest release from Zynga, and as you would expect, this is a casual word-based puzzle game, the dev's bread and butter. The game is easy to get into, all you have to do is form words out of the bubbles on your screen, and the longer the word, the more points you will earn. It's a simple setup, and that's by design, which makes this a solid title to chill out with after a long day of work, especially since the developer hasn't stuffed any monetization in the title yet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (yet)

Merchant Heroes

Merchant Heroes is an early-access release that offers 3v3 strategic turn-based combat, but really it's just an idle game. This means all of the game's crafting works just like every other idle game out there, which is how you will improve your troops to take on stronger and stronger foes continually. So just like every other idle game out there, the gameplay is entirely circular.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ?

Graffiti Artist: Spray Paint

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Graffiti games are on the rise on the Play Store, but for some reason, they all look like adult coloring books, instead of offering the grit the hip-hop lifestyle that surrounds the art is best known for. As someone who grew up sketching his own street art in many black books throughout the years, I can't say the casual design of this painting game is all that appealing. Sure, it may have a graffiti theme, but really this feels like a game for children, which is odd, since the act of painting graffiti tends to be very illegal. Who is this game for?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Alley

Alley is a game that offers art similar to titles like Monument Valley, though the lack of color is usually a signal that the dev couldn't afford an artist. This is typically why so many black and white games exist. It's expensive to hire designers. Luckily the maze-based gameplay in this title holds its own, though the premise is built around avoiding shadows that cross your path, which can be boring if you're looking for something a little more fast-paced. Still, this is an enjoyable release, and the controls work quite well.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Dadish

If you're a fan of adorable 2D platformers, you're going to want to check out Dadish. First and foremost, you play as a radish that's a dad, hence the title's name, and it will be your job to save your children by facing off against fast-food themed foes. There's a total of 40 levels to beat, interspersed between four separate boss fights, so there's a good bit of content to explore. It also doesn't hurt that the game's soundtrack is rocking. Seriously, if you enjoy mobile platformers, Dadish is a highlight this week.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

I Love Hue Too

I Love Hue Too is a psychedelic puzzler where harmony, geometry, perception, skill, and magic all intersect to create a challenging puzzle game that will ultimately test the player's color perception and logic. There are over 900 puzzles to solve, and there are also multiple play modes, which should keep players busy for quite a while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

ChessFinity PREMIUM

ChessFinity combines the strategy of Chess with the casual fun of an endless runner, all to create something that's refreshingly new while remaining familiar, and this particular release is the premium version, which means the title's ads are already removed. You can only play as a single Chess piece at a time, though you are free to switch to whatever piece you would like to use. This is where the game's strategy comes in, as each piece will offer different moves, so it's up to you to figure out the best approach to advance down the board as far as you possibly can.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $8.99

Gear for Heroes: Medieval Idle Craft

Well, what do you know, Gear for Heroes is an idle game. As if we don't have enough of those yet. As you can see, this particular idle game is themed around a medieval time period, and so it will be your job to slowly grow your numbers to better equip your army, which in turn will allow your troops to defeat their enemies, which will then earn you even more money, which can then be put back into your troops to start the process all over again. Like most idle games, the mechanics are circular, and they never end.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $9.99

Sky Dancer: Seven Worlds

Sky Dancer: Seven Worlds is the latest auto-runner to arrive on the Play Store, and it serves as a sequel to Sky Dancer Run. Unlike most auto-runners, the visuals in this release are gorgeous, and since that is what made the first game so popular, I see no reason why the sequel won't take off as well. I can also appreciate that Sky Dancer: Seven Worlds isn't stuffed to the brim with IAPs, unlike many of its competitors.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Election Year Knockout

With a major US presidential election coming up this year, it's no surprise to see an enterprising developer release a game that plays into the current political divide in this country. Luckily Election Year Knockout is a lighthearted affair, where every side of the political minefield is made fun of in some manner, which is refreshing to see. Of course, the game was made to play like the classic NES title Punch-Out, but it offers political caricatures instead of Mike Tyson.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead

The original Zombie Age 2 has been around since 2014, so it's hardly new, and yet the title's devs just released this premium version on the Play Store. Apparently, this version does not include banner ads, but it definitely includes all of the IAPs of the original, along with other advertisements. Really, this release exists as an easy way for the dev to list their game on sale, resulting in better placement on the Play Store every time a sale is live.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Battlecraft - Tactics Online

Battlecraft - Tactics Online is just that, an online tactical turn-based game. You'll first have to build an army of up to 20 characters, and each brings its own unique skills, so mixing and matching is key to ensure a balanced team. Once your team is set up, then it's off to the races to take on players from around the world. So if you have a hankering to play the latest tactical RPG to arrive on the Play Store, you could do much worse than Battlecraft.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $49.99

Big Rig Racing

Big Rig Racing is an early access release that offers 18-wheeled racing in the palm of your hand. There are many different parts and trucks to collect, along with a few skins and paints, so that you can totally customize your vehicle to look the way you want. Really, this is just a simple drag racing game, so customization is the main reason to play past the first few races, which this game offers in spades.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $59.99

Symphogear XD UNLIMITED

Symphogear XD UNLIMITED is the latest gacha game to arrive on the Play Store, and as you would expect, it's filled with waifus. These waifus, in particular, are centered around the Symphogear TV show that airs in Japan, and the gameplay offers precisely what you would expect from a collection-based mobile RPG. You'll spend your time grinding to unlock new characters, all so you can grind some more to unlock even newer characters. Talk about fun.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Lucid Adventure

Lucid Adventure is a generic side-scrolling auto-brawler, where you tap on the few icons displayed at the bottom of the screen in order to time when your next troop enters the fray. It's a simple setup done to death already, but if you enjoy watching as your mobile games play themselves, then I see no reason why anything I mentioned above would stop you from playing this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

Kick-Flight

If you've ever wanted to fly around like a Dragon Ball Z character, then Kick-Flight is the game for you. Basically, this title mixes together the fun of flying around 3D environments with the collection mechanics of a Pokémon title. The controls can be tough to get the hang of, but once you get a feel for them, it's a joy to fly around. Battles take place in real-time and offer 4v4 matches that last up to three minutes. Sadly the game isn't monetized very well, so that's an area to keep an eye on if you want to check out this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Idle Summoner : Grand Battle

Idle games are clearly all the rage, probably because they are so cheap and easy to make, and so they are pumped out on the Play Store on a consistent basis. Idle Summoner : Grand Battle is one such game, and while the art is nice, the gameplay offers the same boring mechanics where you'll earn currency to purchase upgrades, all so you can earn more currency to purchase even more upgrades. It's boring, but I suppose that's something people like about the genre, not that I can figure out why.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Calibria: Crystal Guardians

Calibria: Crystal Guardians is the latest generic team-based strategy RPG to land on the Play Store. Just like Marvel Strike Force and its many clones, it will be your job to collect heroes, build a team, and then fight them against your friends. There are over 200 heroes to collect, and each offers a unique skill. Of course, the best heroes are locked behind loot crates, so if you really want to build a competent team, you're going to have to pay up, repeatedly.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Disney Sorcerer's Arena

Disney Sorcerer's Arena is an early-access release that just entered into a testing phase in Canada, so it's not playable in the US just yet. From what I can glean, this is a free-to-play turn-based RPG, and the focus is on PvP, which means you'll have to build a team, raise their stats, all so you can eventually build a team strong enough to hold its own in the PvP mode. Of course, since this is a free-to-play release, I'm sure those that spend money will have a much easier time building a powerful team that's ready for competition.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Slash & Girl - Joker World

Slash & Girl - Joker World is an early access release, and it's essentially a combat-based auto-runner. You'll hack and slash your way through an assortment of enemies, all as you jump from one path to another in order to avoid the game's many obstacles. As you would expect, various outfits and weapons are available for collection and customization, which is there to keep players coming back to the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Rovercraft 2

Rovercraft 2 is yet another early access release this week, and it's essentially another auto-runner. What sets this release apart from the many runners on the Play Store is the fact that terrain plays a major role. This means players will have to trick out their vehicles in order to account for the treacherous terrain. So say you happen across a large gap your current vehicle can't cross. The next time you play that level, you can customize your vehicle so that its body is long enough to bridge the gap. It's this building mechanics that allows Rovercraft 2 to shine, which is why it's too bad the game's monetization didn't receive as much polish as its building mechanics.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Eternity Legends Premium

DivMob is probably best known for its Zombie Age games, and so Eternity Legends Premium is an unknown from the company, but at least we know that the game is a premium release, thanks to its ridiculous title. You see, devs often release shallow games at $0.99 so that the title can be placed on sale repeatedly so that it will receive more views on the store, thanks to the sale status. Of course, you could always pick up the free title if you don't want to spend any money on a shady gimmick. Really, I find it's best to just avoid the devs that use these smarmy tactics.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dino Hunter King

Dino Hunter King comes from mobirix, a studio that knows how to pump out mediocre games. Luckily Dino Hunter King is one of the studio's more polished releases. The entire game is centered around hunting dinosaurs, but really you'll just stand in place as you shoot these majestic creatures for fun. There are a plethora of weapons to select from for your shooting needs, and should any dinosaurs get too close as you are blasting them in the face, you'll run the risk of rightfully being eaten alive.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Golf Mania: The Mini Golf Game

As a sucker for golf games, I just had to check out Golf Mania despite its early access moniker. Like most miniature golf games, you'll use a slingshot mechanic to shoot your ball, which works quite well to line up your shots. As you progress, you'll unlock new equipment, which in turn will be useful for progressing even further. Of course, there's also a customization aspect to this release, which is there to keep players returning. It's also worth keeping in mind that this is a free-to-play release, and so its monetization is pretty bad.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

