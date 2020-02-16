In the US, you're not going to get a OnePlus 7T Pro unless you import one from elsewhere or hang with T-Mobile and its 5G network. But you're not missing out much if you do decide to get a OnePlus 7T — in fact, you may want to get one today as OnePlus has put it on sale and has bundled a free gift alongside.

At an MSRP of $599, you're getting top-end specs with the Snapdragon 855+, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a pretty good 90Hz OLED display, 30W Warp Charging to go with a decent 3,800mAh battery, and a better telephoto camera than the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro. For comparison, here's our OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren review — you might be paying just a bit more, but access to that next-gen cellular network may tilt the trade-off to a net negative for some people.

For a limited (and unspecified) time, OnePlus has put the 7T on its first real sale, taking it down by $100 to $499, and is bundling a free car charger with all orders. The company offers 6- and 12-month finance plans at zero interest via Affirm. US units are compatible with carriers on the AT&T or T-Mobile networks.

You may be able to find equivalent international units or 256GB international units elsewhere at around the same price — in which case, good luck with those warranties.