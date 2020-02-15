The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the first mainstream Android phone to feature an (optional) 120Hz display refresh rate mode, following the Asus ROG Phone II and its fellow gaming devices on the heels. That makes the Galaxy S20's interface extra smooth, but dedicated 120fps content utilizing the new capabilities is still few and far between. If you want to push the display to its limits right now, your best bet is to test some games, and we've got you covered with a selection of more than 200 high frame rate titles we're currently aware of.

We haven't personally verified that every game on this list works with Samsung's 120Hz display, but we know that these games run great on other phones equipped with high refresh rate screens. That's why they'll most likely go up to 120fps on the Galaxy S20, too, unless developers have specifically whitelisted competing handsets. Luckily, Samsung has at least confirmed a few titles with us, so if you want to be 100% sure the game you're playing utilizes the screen to its fullest, pick one from this shortlist:

If these don't pique your curiosity, use the search and sorting functions of the table below to find specific games or genres you're interested in or just scroll through it — you might be surprised how many high-profile titles already are among those, such as Raystorm, Final Fantasy XV, Grimvalor, Minecraft, and more. Note that some of these games don't go up to 120fps, but they all fare beyond the standard 60fps we're accustomed to on Android.