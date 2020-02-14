If you're sad and alone today and want to spend money to feel better, Eufy has an excellent deal for you over at Amazon. For $360, you can bring home their two-in-one and take the work out of cleaning your home. That's $190 off.



The RoboVac L70 hybrid might not include Google Assistant control, but combining vacuuming and mopping into one device certainly makes things simpler. After you've mapped the floorplan of your house, you can assign no-mop zones for carpeted areas and no-go zones for areas you don't want to be cleaned whatsoever.

The customer reviews look good, and for this price, you really can't go wrong. It may not have Google Assistant, but once you've got your cleaning schedules loaded into the app, you can leave it to it.