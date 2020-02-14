Telegram may not be the most popular instant messenger, but it has managed to amass a loyal group of hardcore fans over the years who prefer its capabilities over those of any competitor. Its regular, feature-packed updates probably are another reason to like the app. As such, Telegram has published version 5.15 of its product. It comes with redesigned profile pages, Instagram Stories-like media browsing, and People Nearby 2.0. To help you celebrate Valentine's Day, the release also includes a collection of animated love-themed emoji.
Left: The old profile interface. Middle: The new tabbed access to media, files, and links. Right: Slightly redesigned profile picture interface.
The redesigned profile pages sport a slightly refined UI for your contact's profile pictures at the top. More changes are visible when you scroll down, where you'll see the familiar collection of shared content in a new tabbed interface that gives you instant access to photos and videos, files, and links. After entering an image or clip's fullscreen view, you can now tap left and right to move to the adjacent files, just like in Instagram or Snapchat Stories. That's possible no matter where in the app you view fullscreen content. You can also still simply swipe left and right, so it's up to you to choose your preferred modus operandi.
What's new in v5.15
New Profiles, Fast Media Viewer and People Nearby 2.0
- Access shared media directly from the redesigned profile pages.
- Pull down to enlarge profile pictures.
- Flip through photos by tapping on their left or right edge.
- Tap on your chat partner's profile picture to immediately expand it.
- Make your profile visible to others in your area from 'Contacts' > 'Add People Nearby' and make new friends.
Telegram has additionally improved People Nearby with this update. When you head to Contacts -> People Nearby in the hamburger menu, you now have to explicitly share your profile before you're visible to others. Previously, you'd automatically show up in other users' lists as soon as you'd enter that part of the app.
The developers have also added a few new animated love-themed emoji to help you properly celebrate Valentine's Day.
All of these enhancements are now available on Telegram 5.15, which you can get on the Play Store or over at APK Mirror.
- Source:
- Telegram
Comments