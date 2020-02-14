In a week of notable OnePlus updates, T-Mobile is bringing up the rear by updating the OnePlus 6T to Android 10. The new build (A6013_34_191228) also brings the security patch level up to December 2019, which is two months behind. It's better than nothing, though.
The Android 10 update is currently rolling out to users who purchased their phones through T-Mobile. If you purchased your phone directly from OnePlus, you already went through the grief of getting your update late last year.
Changelog
- Upgraded to Android 10 OS
- Android security patch update to December 2019
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
In addition to updating the OS to Android 10 and bringing a new(ish) security patch, the update also includes "stability and post-launch fixes". The file clocks in at 1.6GB and is currently being pushed out.
