It's almost comical how much RAM some Android devices have at this point. The Asus Zenfone 6 Edition 30, Xiaomi Black Share 2 Pro, and Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition all have 12GB of RAM, and now Samsung is joining the you-can-never-have-too-much-memory club.

All variants of the Galaxy S20 will have at least 12GB of RAM, as confirmed during this week's Unpacked event. As rumors previously suggested, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will go further than that, coming equipped with 16GB of RAM. There's so much room for activities.

While there likely won't be many noticeable advantages to having 12GB+ of memory compared to the typical 6-8GB found in most flagship smartphones, it does make the S20 series extremely future-proof. It would be nice to see Samsung work with app developers to make good use of the extra headroom — perhaps web browsers could leave a few background tabs in memory instead of forcing you to reload them after a while — but it's not clear if that will happen.

This move also sets up the Pixel 5 for the same situation that last year's Pixel 4 found itself in. The Pixel 4 had 6GB RAM, while most of its flagship competitors shipped with 8GB. Again, this doesn't make a massive difference in day-to-day use, but the least Google can do if it wants to charge $1,000 for a smartphone is to keep up with its competitors.