LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM out there, boasting official support for dozens of phones and tablets. The project is best known for breathing new life into older devices, and since we last covered Lineage, builds have become available for nine more phones ⁠— including some old favorites.

Without further ado, here are the newly-supported phones for LineageOS 16.0 (based on Android 9 Pie):

Motorola Moto G7 (river)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (X01BD)

Samsung Galaxy S III Neo Dual SIM (s3ve3gds)

BQ Aquaris X2 (zangya)

BQ Aquaris X2 Pro (zangyapro)

LeEco Le 2 (s2)

Sony Xperia Z3 (z3)

Realme 3 Pro (RMX1851)

Nubia Z17 (nx563j)

A few phones here aren't entirely new to LineageOS — the LeEco Le 2 has actually been supported since the CyanogenMod days, but it's only now being updated to LineageOS 16.0 Pie. You can find more information (and downloads) through the above links.