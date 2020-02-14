Google tweaks designs on its products left and right, but occasionally, those changes can lead to better usability. Such is the case for a minor redesign of the Google homepage reported on Twitter.

It's subtle, but the new design has the search button filled in, giving it more visual weight than the "I'm feeling lucky" option. This is a tenet of Material Design seen throughout Google's products — the affirmative or default option should appear more obvious than the alternative. The redesign also pulls the voice input button out of the search bar, which helps distinguish it as a separate action.

I'm a fan, but Google being Google, there's a strong possibility most users will never see these changes. Time will tell.