Google tweaks designs on its products left and right, but occasionally, those changes can lead to better usability. Such is the case for a minor redesign of the Google homepage reported on Twitter.

Anyone know what is going on with my Google homepage? An A/B test for some redesign? Left side is what the homepage looks like when I'm logged in - Right side is normal design from incognito mode. pic.twitter.com/2ol1KBXRKw — l (@l18cp) February 13, 2020

It's subtle, but the new design has the search button filled in, giving it more visual weight than the "I'm feeling lucky" option. This is a tenet of Material Design seen throughout Google's products — the affirmative or default option should appear more obvious than the alternative. The redesign also pulls the voice input button out of the search bar, which helps distinguish it as a separate action.

I'm a fan, but Google being Google, there's a strong possibility most users will never see these changes. Time will tell.