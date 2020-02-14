Dark mode is all the rage right now, with apps adding the feature to save you a little eye strain. While Android 10 and most Google apps have been rocking a black theme for a while, Facebook hasn't made similarly bold strides in bringing the feature to its billions of app users. Its main app first showed signs of dark mode in November, but the feature still hasn’t reached everyone. On the other hand, many Facebook Lite users already see the dark mode toggle as part of what appears to be a wide rollout.

The option has recently appeared for one of our readers and confirmed by staff in the stable version of Facebook’s lightweight app, which is designed for regions with poor connectivity. To get it working, click on the hamburger menu in the top bar and scroll until you see the Dark Mode toggle right below the Settings option. Flip it on, and the app will switch to a gray UI that uniformly covers all app sections, unlike the main app’s erratic test implementation.

It looks like Facebook began rolling out the dark mode sometime in January, but it’s only now that the feature is reaching a wider userbase. For some, the toggle appeared in stable version 181, though v186 is already out on the Play Store and APK Mirror.

