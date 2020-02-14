Mesh WiFi networks offer a great way to blanket your home in strong wireless coverage, keeping all your devices connected. But as our needs grow, occasionally it becomes time to augment that network with some additional access points. If you've got an existing Orbi Whole Home Mesh WiFi network, now's your chance to upgrade, as Amazon has the Netgear Orbi WiFi Satellite Extender for $50 off, blowing past even Black Friday deals.

The Orbi satellite claims to add an additional 2,000 square feet of coverage to your Orbi network, and is capable of providing gigabit wireless speeds.

In addition to being a mesh extender, the Orbi also functions as a speaker and Alexa smart device, with Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, and most other streaming services available for playback.

If you already have an Orbi system and are looking to add on to it, this is a great time to pull the trigger.