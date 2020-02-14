Well what do you know, Cold Beam Games just release the followup to its music-powered dual-stick shooter Beat Hazard eight years after the original arrived on the Play Store. The title is currently in early access, so is still under development, which is probably why it is currently on sale for half-off, which means you can grab Beat Hazard 2 today for $3.99.

For those that never played the original Beat Hazard, it's a top-down space shooter that utilizes your music library to randomly-generate levels that will react to each song. Beat Hazard 2 continues this theme, and also adds in a few new mechanics, such as randomly generated ships and bosses that result from your music choices, which means each track you play will create a unique antagonist for you to defeat.

You can pick up Beat Hazard 2 today for $3.99, which is $15 cheaper than the Steam version, though the Android release is currently on sale for 50% off, and since we don't know how long this sale will last, it may be best to pick up the title on Android sooner, rather than later. As it stands, Beat Hazard 2 is a premium release, which means there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to be found. Oh, and bluetooth controllers are indeed supported, so if you're not a fan of touch controls, the dev has you covered.

If you enjoy randomly generated shooters, or simply want to explore what type of ships, levels, and boss fights you'll encounter when running your favorite music through this game, Beat Hazard 2 appears to be a solid release. Just keep in mind that it's still under development, so while you can buy the title early for a steal, things could change in the future. Still, it's a solid shooter that utilizes a unique random generation mechanic, so if you'd like to grab it today, you can pick it up through the Play Store widget linked below.