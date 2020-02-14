Wireless chargers are pretty great, especially when they don't cost a lot of money. Right now, you can get Anker's PowerWave wireless charging stand for just $11.99 from Newegg. That's $7 cheaper than the current Amazon price.

This stand is designed to work best with Samsung Galaxy phones, as it supports 10W fast charging when paired with a Galaxy phone. All other devices charge at the standard 5W speed. It also props up your phone, so you can easily look at the screen, and works just fine with cases.

You can buy the charger from the link below, just remember to enter code 93XPF62 at checkout to get the full discount. Newegg says the sale ends today, but Newegg often immediately restarts the clock on sales after they expire, so it's not clear when the discount will actually end.