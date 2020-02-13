Xiaomi has a series of sub-brands that operate in the low to mid-tier segments, earning it a dominant position in markets like India. In its home nation of China, the company shifts focus to its premium products that are usually marketed under Mi branding. Following a packed 2019, when we got to see a total of four smartphones make up the the Mi 9 line, Xiaomi has refreshed its flagship series for 2020 with a pair of devices. Earlier today, the company made the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro official in China following several rounds of teasing and leaks.

There aren’t a ton of points on which the two phones differ. Both the Mi 10 and 10 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chip and get up to 12GB of RAM. Up front you’ll find a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and support for 90Hz refresh rates. The display has a built-in fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch front-facing camera. Both models have a pair of stereo speakers and are 5G-enabled out of the box, but you cannot expect these Chinese units to work with US bands without a hiccup. While they share the primary 108MP camera sensor as part of a quad-cam setup, the Mi 10 Pro takes the lead with better optics.

The Pro variant differentiates itself with an 8MP telephoto lens allowing up to 10x hybrid zoom alongside a 12MP portrait lens. These cameras have already undergone DXOMARK’s scrutiny, where the Pro topped the current leaderboard with 124 points. Surprisingly, the phone houses a smaller 4,500mAh battery against the standard Mi 10’s 4,780mAh, though it can charge with a faster 50W adapter (versus the non-Pro's 30W). The Mi 10 Pro’s display also gets a tad brighter at 1,200 nits of peak brightness (among other improvements), over the Mi 10’s 1,120 nits. Finally, the higher-end handset offers more storage across its variants starting at 256GB.

Specs Processor Snapdragon 865 OS MIUI 11 based on Android 10 RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR5 Storage UFS 3.0, Up to 256GB (Mi 10), up to 512GB (Mi 10 Pro) Memory card Not supported Display 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2,340 x 1,080, 19.5:9, HDR10+, 90HZ, 1,120 nits (Mi 10), or 1,200 nits ( Mi 10 Pro) peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 Battery 4,780mAh + 30W wired + 30W wireless + 10W reverse wireless charging (Mi 10), 4,500mAh + 50W wired + 30W wireless + 10W reverse wireless charging (Mi 10 Pro) Cameras (front) 20MP Rear camera (Mi 10) 108MP wide, f/1.69, 8K video, OIS, 7P lens + 13MP ultra-wide 123° + f/2.4 macro lens + f/2.4 depth sensor Rear camera (Mi 10 Pro) 108MP wide, f/1.69, 8K video, OIS, 8P lens + 20MP ultra-wide 117° + 12MP portrait + 8MP telephoto, OIS, 10x hybrid zoom Connectivity Dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96mm, 208g Ports USB Type-C Colors Titanium Silver Black, Ice Blue, Peach Gold (Mi 10); Star Blue, Pearl White (Mi 10 Pro)

Xiaomi will launch each of these handsets in three RAM and storage configurations, for which Chinese pricing is already out:

Mi 10 (8GB+128GB): ¥3,999 ($575)

Mi 10 (8GB+256GB): ¥4,299 ($620)

Mi 10 (12GB+256GB): ¥4,699 ($675) Mi 10 Pro (8GB+256GB): ¥4,999 ($715)

Mi 10 Pro (12GB+256GB): ¥5,499 ($790)

Mi 10 Pro (12GB+512GB): ¥6,999 ($860)

Those in China can already pre-order the two phones, which are set to go on sale tomorrow, February 14. According to XDA Developers, Xiaomi will bring the new Mi 10 series phones to parts of Europe, India, Russia, and Indonesia down the line.