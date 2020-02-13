Any company that wants to make their own smartwatch these days will probably license their brand out to Fossil Group. Be it for fashion or sport, there's a Wear OS watch (and a few custom apps and watchfaces) for the purpose. One of those company, women's fashion label Tory Burch, has come out with a new line of smartwatches called the "Tory."

The Tory follows Tory Burch's first touchscreen smartwatch from 2018, the Gigi, all part of the ToryTrack Collection. Here's a promotional video about that watch:

Design-wise, we're looking at a fairly simple 42mm circular case made of aluminum with an octagonal crown and two other side butttons in a gold finish and 20mm leads for the accompanying silicone straps. The case, safe in water at up to 3 ATM, and strap come in three colorways: rose gold and white, gold and black, and an all-navy combo.

Details on the internals are thin, but we'd presume that it's a well-stocked watch coming from Fossil in 2020. The square display measures out at 390 x 390 across a 1.19" diameter. It has a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and can pair via Bluetooth 4.1 to any phone with at least Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0. The Tory is touted to last for up to 24 hours and can charge via magnetic connector in as little as an hour.

The Tory is available direct from Tory Burch for $295. You can buy it from the links below.