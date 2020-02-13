This past November ConcernedApe (Eric Barone) released a free update for Stardew Valley known as version 1.4, and it has finally made its way to Android today. This is a large update, and so it brings along new content, features, and bug fixes, all while improving the gameplay experience with a handful of quality of life features.
WHAT’S NEW
This massive game update includes all single player content in version 1.4 on PC and consoles.
- A new late-game building upgrade in town
- New 14 heart events for every spouse
- New farm Fish Ponds
- Over 60 new items
- Added 24 hairstyles, 181 shirts, and new hats, pants, and boots
- Tailoring added
- Sheds can now be upgraded
- Lots of Quality of Life Improvements
- Restores ability to transfer save files on PC to mobile
- 14 new music tracks
- Hundreds of bug fixes
The above changelog illustrates some of the changes users should expect to find in today's Stardew Valley update on Android, but of course, there's a lot not mentioned in that list, so you may want to check out the original changelog from the November PC update for a more in-depth explanation of what has changed. More or less, ConcernedApe is still polishing Stardew Valley to a pristine sheen, and the fact that these updates are completely free just goes to show that there are still a few quality developers out there that aren't interested in nickel and diming their customers.
So if you'd like to check out update 1.4 for the Android version of Stardew Valley, you can grab the game through the Play Store widget below for $7.99, and if you already have the title installed, all you need to do is update the game, and then you should be set to explore everything that's new in version 1.4. This is a big one, don't miss out.
