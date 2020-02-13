OnePlus is usually on the ball with system updates, but the last few months have been rough across the board — Android 10 for the OP6 and 6T was continuously delayed due to bugs, and several of the company's phones are months behind on security updates. Now the 7 Pro is finally getting a newer security patch, but only for owners willing to use beta software.
The OnePlus 7 Pro is still stuck on the November 1st security patch level, even though we're well into February at this point. Open Beta 9 was just released, which bumps up the patch level to... January 1st. Here's the full changelog:
- System
- Enhanced one-hand usage for dialer app
- Optimized network for a better gaming experience
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.01
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Zen Mode V1.5.0
- Supported OnePlus Account login, synchronization of badges and historical data
- Weather
- Fixed the weather app crashing issue
If you're interested in switching your OnePlus phone to beta software, you can find the instructions here.
Source:
- OnePlus Forums
