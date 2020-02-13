Just a day before photos of the gold Moto Razr leaked for all to see, a YouTuber was busy tearing a black version of the coveted phone to pieces. The much-anticipated second coming of the Moto Razr isn't even on the market yet, but that hasn't stopped the folks over at PBKreviews from cracking it open to see all the goodies tucked inside.

To get under the hood of a new Moto Razr, all it takes is a bit of heat and a pry tool nudged along the front and back plates. Once inside, PBKreviews proceeds with methodically dismembering the phone piece by piece. First the antenna display is dislodged from the bottom half of the phone. Then the first battery is removed from the lower half of the phone, revealing it to hold a paltry 1165mAh of power. After that, the vibrator motor can be removed, freeing up the space required to lift the primary board out of the device.

Tucked inside the top half of the Moto Razr sits the connectors for the small outer display and camera assembly. The camera can be easily removed by unfastening a few screws and connectors. Once that's out of the way, the razor-thin folding display (pun absolutely intended) and second battery can be separated from the frame and innovative hinge. The second battery is rated at 1185mAh, bringing the Moto Razr's full power capacity to 2350mAh, which is a little less than our previous reports.

If you have about 15 minutes, you can watch the entire video, complete with step-by-step teardown instructions below. It's definitely worth the time if you're interested in witnessing the ingenuity that went into bringing the foldable Moto Razr to market. You can also watch PBKreviews put the phone back together and power it on to prove that no harm was done to this Razr while filming.