It's official, not only is GWENT: The Witcher Card Game finally coming to Android, it will be released on the Google Play Store on March 24. As of this morning, the game is available for pre-registration, and those that choose to pre-reg will earn an Imperial Golem avatar the first time they log into the game on Android.
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game has been around since 2018, and is based on the card game mentioned in The Witcher novels, not to mention the card-based game that made an appearance in The Witcher 3. It's a turn-based affair that offers fast duels that combine bluffing, on-the-fly decision making, and careful deck construction. It's also free-to-play, so its monetization is often the subject of contention, with many players claiming the game is pay-to-win. It's also worth noting that CD Projekt Red will be shutting down the game for PS4 and Xbox users in June, which means the game will only be playable after that date on Android, iOS, and PC. Luckily cross-platform support is expected upon release, so Android users will indeed be able to play against their friends on PC and iOS.
So if you're eager to get your hands on the Android version of GWENT, or would like to earn an exclusive Imperial Golem avatar, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget linked below.
Press Release
GWENT comes to Android in March! Pre-register now to receive in-game bonus!
CD PROJEKT RED, creators of The Witcher series of games, announce the Android version of GWENT: The Witcher Card Game will launch March 24th. The game will be available for free on Google Play.
Watch the release date announcement trailer
Pre-registration for the game is now available. In addition to an on-device notification about GWENT going live on Google Play, pre-registering will grant gamers the unique Imperial Golem avatar — the item will be added to their collection immediately upon installing and logging into GWENT on their Android-based phone or tablet.
Pre-register now on Google Play
The Android release of the game adapts GWENT to the portable format, with controls reimagined for touch interfaces. Gamers will be able to engage in cross-play with users on PC and iOS, as well as share progress and purchases via their GOG.COM.
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is currently available to download for free on PC and iOS. For more information regarding The Witcher Card Game, visit playgwent.com.
About GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
In GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, gamers clash with their friends in fast-paced duels that combine bluffing, on-the-fly decision making and careful deck construction. The game is played over a best-of-three series of rounds, as players unleash their hand by slinging spells and diverse units with special abilities, and use clever tricks to deceive their opponents.
About CD PROJEKT RED
CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for personal computers and video game consoles. The studio’s flagship titles include The Witcher series of games, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game and the upcoming futuristic AAA role-playing game — Cyberpunk 2077. Together with GOG.COM, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Capital Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).
