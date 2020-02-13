It's still a bit early in the year for Pixel 4a leaks, but we've already seen a few details surrounding Google's next anticipated mid-range phone. The Pixel 3a was a great phone, and that leaves its successor some big shoes to fill. While we wait for official word, let's review what we know so far.

What will it look like?

CAD-based renders of the phone have already leaked, showing off the device from almost every angle.

Physically, it looks something like a lovechild between the current Pixel 3a and Google's recent Pixel 4, featuring what looks like an all-plastic curved unibody and a Pixel 4-style square camera bump — which still only houses a single lens.

Bezels are just about gone as the phone picks up a nearly edge-to-edge screen, sporting one of those newfangled "hole-punch" or "pinhole" designs, with a front-facing camera embedded right beneath it in the top left corner.

A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor lies around back, which, together with the front bezels, indicates there's probably no secure infrared camera-based secure face unlock as with the Pixel 4.

The phone will probably come in the usual white and black colorways, and we expect the wildcard will be a light blue hue of some kind, according to more recent but potentially suspect news from YouTuber Dave Lee.

Measurements for the Pixel 4a clock in at 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm (9mm at the camera bump), which is just a bit smaller than the Pixel 3a. Dimensions regarding a bigger XL variant haven't leaked, and we aren't even sure if there will be one (more on that later).

One phone or two?

We're not sure. David Lee claims we'll just get one size for the Pixel 4a, but 9to5Google has its own sources which claim a larger 4a XL is still in the works. If we had to guess, we'd assume Google will do two devices again this year, but there isn't enough information to be sure just yet.

However, there is one potentially significant detail that currently points to there only being one size: So far, only one device codename (Sunfish) has been conclusively tied to the Pixel 4a. One other "needlefish" name could end up being related to the Pixel 4a, but it first appeared all the way back in April of 2019, and it has already been tied to the Snapdragon 855, so we don't think that's very likely.

What are the specs?

Based on the current proof that "Sunfish" is the Pixel 4a, a handful of specs have been associated with the device. However, we should note that it's still possible one of the other recently dug-up names could turn out to be another variant of the Pixel 4a, so other specs are possible.

This early, you should take any of the details below with a grain of salt.

Specs Chipset Snapdragon 730 Display ~5.7-5.8" Camera It has two — one on the front, one on the back Dimensions 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm (9mm at the camera bump) for the 4a, 4a XL unknown Misc Headphone jack, Type-C charging, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

If "redfin" or "bramble" prove to be different variants of the Pixel 4a, then we might see a version using the Snapdragon 765.

Will it have 5G?

We're not sure, but probably not.

The "Sunfish" name, which has been conclusively tied to the Pixel 4a, will specifically not support 5G given the chipset it uses. However, two other hardware names were discovered — "redfin" and "bramble" — that could be associated with the Pixel 4a series as well, and they will have 5G-compatible hardware.

Either way, we know for sure that at least one version of the Pixel 4a will not support 5G. Google could be planning more than one version of the phone, though it would be pretty odd to see the company's first-ever 5G Pixel land as a mid-range device. For now, we think it will probably be 4G-only.

How much will it cost?

We're not sure. The previous Pixel 3a started at $400, though it's frequently on sale for less. 9to5Google thinks the price may rise a bit this time around, but there's been no conclusive word. If we had to guess, we'd place $400 as a lower bound for the Pixel 4a, though it could be higher.

When will it come out?

Google hasn't established a habit for this new "a" series of phones, but if we had to guess, we think Google will probably release it at I/O again in May. The company could easily push out a hardware release later if it wanted to, but pushing back release cycles is the last thing the company needs to do, and 9to5Google has also heard that it will probably arrive at I/O again.