Android Auto is making its way into more and more cars. Even notorious holdout manufacturer BMW announced 2019 that it would add support for Google's platform to its vehicles this year, though it'll have some weird limitations. While we're still waiting on the German manufacturer to pull through, the first Lexus and Infiniti models have been added to the growing list of supported cars, along with Ferrari.

As previously confirmed, Android Auto is supported by Lexus' 2020 lineup consisting of the RX, RC, and UX models, as well as select ES and NX vehicles that have been in production since October 2019. The same is true for Infiniti's 2020 cars, such as the Q50, Q60, QX50, and the QX80. Ferrari offers Android Auto on three of its 2019 models, the GTC4Lusso, the GTC4Lusso T, and the Portofino.

Other than the first vehicles from these manufacturers, more automobiles from other carmakers have been added to Google's auto list. It's great to see almost all major manufacturers expanding support for Google's in-car entertainment system across their model lines. It's just a much safer way to access your very important messages that need to be answered right now while you drive, not to mention Google Maps' excellent navigation service.

Here are all the cars that have been added to Android Auto's list of supported vehicles in recent months. You can use the table's search function to see if yours is now among them, too, or check out the full list in the source link below.

Manufacturer Model
Alfa RomeoGiulia 2017- (was 2018)
Stelvio 2017 (was 2018)
AudiAudi A1 2019-
Audi Q3 2019-
Audi Q8 2019-
CitroenC5 Aircross 2019-
DSDS3 2018-
DS3 CROSSBACK 2019-
FerrariFerrari GTC4Lusso 2019-
Ferrari GTC4Lusso T 2019-
Ferrari Portofino 2019-
InfinitiQ50 2020-
Q60 2020-
QX50 2020-
QX80 2020-
JeepJeep Renegade 2017-
LexusES 2020-
NX 2020-
RC 2020-
RX 2020-
UX 2020-
MahindraMarazzo 2018-
XUV300 2019-
Maruti SuzukiS-Presso 2019
Swift 2018
XL6 2019
Wagon R 2019
