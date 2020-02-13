Android Auto is making its way into more and more cars. Even notorious holdout manufacturer BMW announced 2019 that it would add support for Google's platform to its vehicles this year, though it'll have some weird limitations. While we're still waiting on the German manufacturer to pull through, the first Lexus and Infiniti models have been added to the growing list of supported cars, along with Ferrari.

As previously confirmed, Android Auto is supported by Lexus' 2020 lineup consisting of the RX, RC, and UX models, as well as select ES and NX vehicles that have been in production since October 2019. The same is true for Infiniti's 2020 cars, such as the Q50, Q60, QX50, and the QX80. Ferrari offers Android Auto on three of its 2019 models, the GTC4Lusso, the GTC4Lusso T, and the Portofino.

Other than the first vehicles from these manufacturers, more automobiles from other carmakers have been added to Google's auto list. It's great to see almost all major manufacturers expanding support for Google's in-car entertainment system across their model lines. It's just a much safer way to access your very important messages that need to be answered right now while you drive, not to mention Google Maps' excellent navigation service.

Here are all the cars that have been added to Android Auto's list of supported vehicles in recent months. You can use the table's search function to see if yours is now among them, too, or check out the full list in the source link below.