As Google continues to iterate on Wear OS, Samsung has steadily blazed a trail with its own wearable platform. In the last decade, the South Korean OEM has become the top choice for Android users that want a powerful, reliable smartwatch experience. Right now, you can pick up a manufacturer refurbished Galaxy Watch with LTE for just $179.99 ($120 off) on eBay.

This Galaxy Watch features a silver 46mm stainless steel casing with a 1.3" display. Under the hood, it's packing a dual-core processor, 4 GB of storage, and 1.4 GB of memory. All the usual sensors are on board, including an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, HR sensor, and light sensor, plus this version includes built-in GPS and LTE.

This particular Galaxy Watch is a manufacturer refurbished model, so it will not ship in its original packaging. However, the seller does promise that the watch "is 100% functional with the possibility of a few light hair marks," and it will come with a certified cable and approved power adapter. Returns are also accepted if you aren't satisfied with your purchase.