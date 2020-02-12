The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has thrown a wrench in plans for Mobile World Congress, the annual mobile technology showcase that takes place in Barcelona, Spain. Hours after the GSMA insisted the show would continue, the show has been canceled entirely.

While the GSMA hasn't released a public statement yet, the organization has sent confirmations of the cancellation to multiple news outlets. According to Bloomberg News, GSMA CEO John Hoffman said the outbreak made it "impossible" to hold the event.

MWC 2020 might have looked something like this.

Most of the major attendees had already pulled out of the event (or scaled back their presence to some degree), including Amazon, AT&T, Intel, MediaTek, Sony, Sprint, Nvidia, and Vodafone. Had the show gone on, it would have looked rather bleak with most major OEMs and network operators missing.

Meanwhile, the local Catalonia government is insisting that there's no reason the event needs to be canceled. He said in a meeting earlier today (translated), "[our] health system is absolutely ready to detect and treat Covid-19," and that there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the region.