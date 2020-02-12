Finance and investment platforms are usually among the last to pick up support for security changes or improvements (how many still use SMS-based 2FA?), but we've seen a recent uptick in such apps picking up support for Android 10's improved biometric authentication API, which means support for the Pixel 4's face unlock. Hot on the heels of NerdWallet and American Express, popular investment app Betterment has just added support for the feature.

Face unlock on the Pixel 4 works in the latest version of the app.

The latest version of the app (v6.4.1) appears to have silently picked up support for face unlock as a login method. With it, you can use the face recognition tech in the Pixel 4 to log in rather than using a password or fingerprint.

For some reason, the company hasn't yet updated its public changelog to mention the feature (or it didn't consider it worth mentioning). Formal announcement or not, though, the update that delivers that face unlock support is currently rolling out on the Play Store, and you can also download it over at APK Mirror.