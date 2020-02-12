Samsung's smart speakers have been in the news for months now. While plans for the big, oddly-shaped Galaxy Home appear to be all but scrapped, its smaller sibling has been popping up repeatedly over the past months. This Galaxy Home Mini is real indeed, and Samsung will offer it for free with S20 5G pre-orders in South Korea.

South Korean users interested in the new Galaxy S20 5G will be able to pre-register for the device in Samsung's stores or online, starting February 14. That will grant them access to multiple discounts and lotteries, but the more interesting bits are the freebies, which include a case, a display replacement for a year, a coupon to grab the new Buds+, several online subscriptions, and the famous Galaxy Home Mini. Or, they could skip the speaker and get that weird note mnemonic printer with emoji support. (At least that's what Google Translate tells me it is.)

Information about the Home Mini is still quite scarce, but we know the smart speaker will have AKG sound, multi-room support, and an InfraRed blaster to control regular appliances (think Logitech Harmony remote). It'll use Bixby as its voice assistant and SmartThings as its controller app.

A previous rumor had pegged the Mini's release date as today, February 12, but that might have been a misunderstanding as it's nowhere to be found on Samsung South Korea's site. The only way to get it now is by pre-ordering the S20 and waiting for it to ship.