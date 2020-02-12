Andy Rubin's Essential launches its first phone in 2017, and it turns out that will be its only phone. After making some news last year with the bizarre Project GEM prototype, Essential has now announced that it won't be releasing that device or any other. Essential will shut down effective immediately.

Essential posted the news on the company's official blog today, noting that the Essential Phone (PH-1) won't get any further updates. All throughout the phone's life, its updates remained in lock-step with the Pixels, but the February update from last week will be the final one for the PH-1. While you won't get any future updates, the Essential Phone has already gotten more support than most devices.

