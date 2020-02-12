Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Continuing the trend from Monday, there are many icon packs on sale today, so if you're looking to theme your device on the cheap, this is the week to do it. Of course, there are many other sales available on the Play Store today, and as always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 42 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- ProGo App - Productive goals $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Streak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- a new position $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Diary $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screen Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Goat's Battle The Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Santa Fill 3D - Best relaxing puzzle casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Defense of Egypt TD Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Infinity Heroes VIP : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truck Rush 3D - Running car racing casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- War 1944 VIP : World War II $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Heroes - VIP Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Krix Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Yomira- Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Reborn Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WhatsArt - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hacie 2 - Free Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Codenza Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cryptomator $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flash Call, Color Call Phone 💎 Calloop Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mundo BLW $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Turkey Tech with Scott Ellis $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Brea keven Point multiple products Business $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Incognito Browser Pro - Browse Anonymously $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- VerbBusters English Irregular Verbs $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Character Maker -How to draw $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ColorMeter camera color picker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EasyJoin "Pro": SMS/Text Messaging from PC & Mac $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 15 Minute Workout $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Fait $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Incomming Alarm (for OGame) $12.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 3 days
- EQQO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- EQQO VR $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Haunted Halls: Dwellers (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MechZ VR - Multiplayer robot mech war shooter game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mislead $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One Punch - LIMITED EDITION $7.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit Roots $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Draw: Coloring Book for Adults $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Muscle Princess $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Galaxy S10 Wallpapers, 4k Amoled - Darknex Pro💎 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds 💎 WALLOOP™ PRIME $9.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- X Launcher Prime: With OS Style Theme & No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EMUI CARBON - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GALAXY X - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIUI 11 CIRCLE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PIXEL FLUO - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
